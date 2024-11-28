Boston Red Sox rumor claims they’ll pivot to specific blockbuster trade if they lose Juan Soto sweepstakes

A new report speculates that if the Boston Red Sox fail in their pursuits of star free agents like Juan Soto, the club will pivot to trade for the top pitcher on the trade market.

This will be an interesting next couple of weeks for the Red Sox. After a few seasons of staying away from the deep waters of the free agent and trade markets, the organization has jumped in with both feet this offseason to improve the roster in a big way in 2025.

There is no bigger name in MLB free agency this year than New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. And to the surprise of some, including Boston fans, the Red Sox are legitimately pursuing the All-Star outfielder. They are not feigning interest in a big name to keep fans quiet as they have done in recent years. No, they are willing to open the books for Soto and are reportedly a serious contender.

However, they are still likely a distant second behind the New York Mets and Yankees in the chase. So if they come up short in signing Soto, or also stars like Corbin Burnes and Max Freid what do the Sox do next? Well, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi recently laid out a very specific scenario the team could quickly pivot to.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-12 record, 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 209 strikeouts, 140.0 innings pitched

Boston Red Sox will likely pivot to Garrett Crochet trade if they fail to sign Juan Soto

“Pay really close attention to the Red Sox. They have the prospects [to make a trade], especially if they don’t get a Burnes, Fried, and we’ll see how things play out with Juan Soto,” Morosi said Wednesday when it comes to the Garrett Crochet trade market. “You think about the Red Sox and how disappointing this past season was. They need to make a massive move here.

“And if it’s not going to be free agency and they don’t get Soto, pay close attention to a possible Garrett Crochet trade. They’ve got the prospects to get it done.”

Garrett Crochet contract: Two years, $2.9 million arbitration estimate for 2025

Furthermore, the MLB insider claimed that since the Chicago White Sox believe they are far from being a competitive team, they are not necessarily looking for prospects with MLB experience. Which broadens the options of players the Boston Red Sox could offer.

The All-Star pitcher still has a pair of seasons left on his contract (arbitration-eligible) but he is looking for an extension. The 25-year-old had a huge breakout season in his first year as a starter in 2024. Many believe he hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential.

