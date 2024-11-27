Top MLB insider says one major issue could kill Boston Red Sox’s chance of signing stars like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes

A prominent MLB insider claims the Boston Red Sox will have to overspend in free agency this offseason to overcome a major issue scaring away star players on the open market.

The offseason has begun, and there are a bunch of very talented players up for grabs in MLB free agency and on the trade market. For years, the Red Sox were always major players in both markets during the offseason. However, things have changed in recent years.

Related: New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rumored to begin serious bidding war for specific pitcher after Blake Snell’s signing

With payrolls skyrocketing, Boston has chosen to cut costs, make savvy lower-cost additions, and build a contender from prospects. That has not delivered the results they hoped for and CEO Sam Kennedy recently revealed a new urgency for the team to get back to the playoffs in 2025. It is part of why they have made a hard push for superstar free agent Juan Soto.

However, on Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney explained why if the Red Sox hope to land one of the top players on the free agent market, they will need to overspend to prove to players like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes they are no longer the franchise many of them believe they now are.

Boston Red Sox record (2024): 81-81

Bad reputation among players hurting Boston Red Sox free-agent chances

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

“One market factor that shifts cyclically is how some teams become a preferred destination for players. While other teams lose ground in the perception game,” Oleny wrote on X. “Boston is aggressive with dollars now. But the Red Sox will have to pay extra to overcome a negative player perception that really started growing when the team wouldn’t pay Mookie Betts.”

With the Boston Red Sox already above the salary tax threshold, a payroll reckoning occurred in 2020. With homegrown star Mookie Betts in the final year of his contract, the organization knew they were not willing to pay him the money he wanted in a new contract so they decided to trade him in February of that year.

Boston Red Sox payroll (2024): $188 million (11th in MLB)

It was a moment that was a major blow to Boston fans. And the sting has only grown since as Betts has helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win a pair of championships since his arrival. A dedication to fielding a serious contender has been a concern for fans for years. And it should come as no surprise it has created a negative narrative about the team among star players as well.

Related: MLB GM makes bold Boston Red Sox offseason prediction, team made strong vow to agents



