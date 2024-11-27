New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rumored to begin serious bidding war for specific pitcher after Blake Snell’s signing

An MLB insider claims that with Blake Snell now off the free agency board, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are expected to get into a serious bidding war for a specific lefty All-Star starter still available.

MLB free agency has been open for a few weeks. But there has been little movement when it comes to the top players available this offseason. There has been a ton of focus on Yankees superstar Juan Soto and the ongoing bidding war for his services. However, a surprising splash was made on Tuesday night.

Related: New York Yankees rumor reveals wild Juan Soto backup plan of acquiring 4 All-Star level players, including Cody Bellinger

Last night, none other than the Los Angeles Dodgers made the first big move of free agency this year when the defending champions landed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell on a five-year deal worth $182 million. It is a major addition for LA and a notable pitcher now off the market.

The Dodgers signing Snell is a major development for teams like the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Teams who were reportedly on the hunt for a left-handed starter this offseason. According to MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand, the two clubs are now likely going to go head-to-head for the top lefty left on the market.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 5-3 record, 3.12 ERA, 1.048 WHIP, 145 strikeouts, 104.0 innings pitched

New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox expected to fight it out for Max Fried

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“According to sources, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Orioles were all in on Snell before he decided to sign with the Dodgers. Leaving the three American League East clubs to continue their search for pitching,” Feinsand wrote. “The Red Sox and Yankees are believed to be seeking a left-handed starter. Which could ultimately mean a bidding war between the rivals for Max Fried.”

The 30-year-old earned All-Star honors for the second time in 2024. And has been a key member of a strong Atlanta Braves rotation for the last eight years. While players like Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki are more highly coveted, being a lefty does give him added value.

Max Fried stats (2024): 11-10 record, 3.25 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, 166 strikeouts, 174.1 innings pitched

And for teams like the Yanks and Sox, who specifically have that need, it gives Fried a lot of leverage and the chance to land a very big contract in a bidding war.

Related: What Juan Soto wants in contract from New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox emerges in new rumor and there are huge pros and cons