New York Yankees rumor reveals wild Juan Soto backup plan of acquiring 4 All-Star level players, including Cody Bellinger

There is a real chance the New York Yankees could lose Juan Soto this offseason. If they do, an MLB insider claims they have a backup plan that could see them land four or more All-Star-level players.

This will be a pivotal next few weeks for the Yankees. After reaching the World Series in October, the goal is to keep the core elements of this season’s team while also adding pieces to improve the roster. But first and foremost, the organization has to re-sign All-Star Juan Soto.

Related: What Juan Soto wants in contract from New York Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays emerges in new rumor and there are huge pros and cons

The star outfielder showed his immense value during his first season in the Bronx as he played like an MVP contender during the regular season and playoffs. Losing him would be a devastating blow to the team. And there is a real chance that could happen, with various reports in recent weeks suggesting crosstown rivals the New York Mets are turning into favorites to win the Soto sweepstakes.

If the worst-case scenario came to pass, a new report reveals a bold rumored plan the Yanks have to make up for the loss.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New York Yankees will try to add as many as four All-Star level players to fill the Juan Soto void

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In a new column on Monday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale claimed the Yankees could go hard for a slew of big-name players on the free agent market. And trade for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger if they lose Juan Soto in free agency.

“If the New York Yankees don’t re-sign Juan Soto, one backup plan floating around is signing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sign either Willy Adames or Alex Bregman to play third,” Nightengale wrote. “Shift Jazz Chisholm to second base, trade for Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, and then use the extra money to sign [Corbin] Burnes, [Max] Fried, or [Blake] Snell.”

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

Landing Walker, Adames or Bregman, Bellinger, or one of the top pitchers on this year’s market would be a huge coup for the New York Yankees and be a fantastic consolation prize for losing Soto. And the organization has the money and name value to make deals for all those players.

Related: Huge MLB rumor about New York Mets’ pursuit of Juan Soto should worry New York Yankees fans