Boston Celtics provide key Kristaps Porzingis update ahead of Game 1

The Boston Celtics have been missing star big man Kristaps Porzingis since the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Porzingis suffered a calf sprain back on April 29 against the Miami Heat and has not suited up since.

Fortunately for the Celtics, Porzingis will be back in the mix Thursday night for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against his former Dallas Mavericks team.

The center is slated to start. It’s somewhat surprising with Al Horford having helped Boston to the championship round in Porzingis’ stead.

We’re now hearing a bit more about what Porzingis will be able to bring to the table as the Finals get going. Head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters ahead of Game 1 that Porzingis will not be on a minutes restriction.

Kristaps Porzingis stats (2023-24): 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 52% shooting, 38% 3-point

As you can see, Porzingis played at a high level in his first season with the Celtics after coming over from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade.

With Porzingis slated to start, it pushes Horford to the bench. This creates more depth for the Celtics against a Mavericks team that’s top-heavy.

It will also help against the Dallas center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, both of whom have been sensational thus far in the postseason.