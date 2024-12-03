Bill Belichick discusses what’s wrong with Justin Tucker and if he’d cut bait with Ravens kicker

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history. But the Baltimore Ravens’ scoring leader is having the toughest time in his pro career right now.

Tucker has a career-low 70.4% field goal rate after connecting on just 19-of-27 of his kicks this season. It’s extremely uncharacteristic for a player who had been the most accurate kicker in NFL history. But now Harrison Butker has surpassed him, with an 89.2% accuracy rate, besting Tucker’s 89.03%. Tucker also has a career-low 95.1% accuracy rate on extra points.

Bill Belichick says Justin Tucker’s problems are mechanical, Ravens should stick with him

With Justin Tucker in the toughest stretch of his NFL career, some are wondering if the Baltimore Ravens should consider moving on from their five-time All-Pro. But not everyone agrees. Some, like future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, believe the Ravens should stick with their seven-time Pro Bowl kicker.

“Obviously there’s something that’s a little bit off from a technique standpoint. But I don’t see that there’s like a lack of talent. I think there’s something mechanically that he’s not doing consistently. If you have the key to unlock that problem, then probably everything could be great.



But clearly this extends back even to last year a little bit, too, because there was some accuracy issues last year in the ‘23 season as well as the current season. So I think Coach Harbaugh is doing the right thing. I would stick with Justin Tucker. This guy was the most accurate kicker in the history of football. He gets great height on the ball. He’s been super consistent. He’s obviously having a little bit of a rough patch right here but it doesn’t look to me like his talent level has declined. There’s something mechanically that just isn’t quite right all the time. I think they just gotta work hard and try to find that.” Bill Belichick on Justin Tucker

Tucker signed a four-year, $22 million extension in 2022. He’s still under contract through 2027, so cutting bait on the 35-year-old wouldn’t make much sense. Yet, if the Ravens kicker can’t get back in the zone, Baltimore might feel like they don’t have a choice but to consider other options.

