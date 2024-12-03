Bill Belichick discusses what’s wrong with Justin Tucker and if he’d cut bait with Ravens kicker

Five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history. But the Baltimore Ravens’ scoring leader is having the toughest time in his pro career right now.
Tucker has a career-low 70.4% field goal rate after connecting on just 19-of-27 of his kicks this season. It’s extremely uncharacteristic for a player who had been the most accurate kicker in NFL history. But now Harrison Butker has surpassed him, with an 89.2% accuracy rate, besting Tucker’s 89.03%. Tucker also has a career-low 95.1% accuracy rate on extra points.
Bill Belichick says Justin Tucker’s problems are mechanical, Ravens should stick with him
With Justin Tucker in the toughest stretch of his NFL career, some are wondering if the Baltimore Ravens should consider moving on from their five-time All-Pro. But not everyone agrees. Some, like future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, believe the Ravens should stick with their seven-time Pro Bowl kicker.
Tucker signed a four-year, $22 million extension in 2022. He’s still under contract through 2027, so cutting bait on the 35-year-old wouldn’t make much sense. Yet, if the Ravens kicker can’t get back in the zone, Baltimore might feel like they don’t have a choice but to consider other options.
