Team executive claims Bill Belichick would never be NFL head coach again for one main reason

Bill Belichick shocked the football world by agreeing to become the new head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The 72-year-old coaching legend, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and was a key architect of the franchise’s dynasty, will now be coaching college players.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Belichick called it a “dream come true.”

“I grew up in college football with my dad. As a kid, all I knew was college football,” the legendary coach said, via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

Belichick’s father, Steve Belichick, served as an assistant coach for the Tar Heels from 1953 to 1955.

Many were surprised by Belichick’s move to college football. After he and the Patriots parted ways following a 4-13 season, Belichick interviewed with only one NFL team — the Atlanta Falcons, who ultimately hired Raheem Morris. As it became apparent he might be passed over for other NFL head coaching positions, college football appeared to be his only path to return to the sideline.

NFL team executive reveals Bill Belichick ‘burned a lot of bridges’

In a new report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, many NFL teams with anticipated coaching vacancies after the season wouldn’t consider Belichick.

“(Belichick) burned a lot of bridges over his career,” a high-ranking team executive told The Athletic.

Another executive added, “If he wanted to coach again, he almost had to take this job.”

With Belichick taking the Tar Heels position, he likely won’t break Don Shula’s all-time head coaching record of 347 wins. Belichick currently has 333 wins, 15 short of the record.

During Thursday’s press conference, Belichick emphasized his commitment to North Carolina and not using it as a stepping stone back to the NFL.

“I didn’t come here to leave,” Belichick stated. “I feel like doing it a long time. I’m good to go.”

