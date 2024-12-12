Surprising NFL rumor claims Chicago Bears job was one most coveted by Bill Belichick and potential staff

A surprising new NFL rumor claims that being the next Chicago Bears head coach is the job Bill Belichick was most interested in.

A legendary era came to an end earlier this year when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots decided to bring their highly successful relationship to an end. With the coach having the greatest resume in football coaching history, most assumed he would move on to his next job quickly.

However, jobs came and went in the late winter and Belichick remained unemployed. Various reports suggested he wanted to get back into the coaching ranks and he was sure to be a contender for several jobs early next year. However, the 72-year-old stunned the football world this week when he agreed to be the next head coach at the University of North Carolina.

It led to speculation that the market for his services would have again been limited this offseason. A new report this week shed new light on the NFL job he would have loved to have and more reason for his move to the college ranks.

Bill Belichick wanted to Chicago Bears job but knew he was unlikely to get it

On Thursday, ESPN Senior Writer Seth Wickersham revealed that Belichick and several of his top former assistants — such as Josh McDaniels — would meet weekly on Zoom to examine the week’s NFL games and various trends in the NFL. Just like they did when they all worked together with the Patriots.

“According to sources with direct knowledge, the group deemed that the Chicago Bears were probably the most attractive job, but that team brass was unlikely to consider Belichick,” Wickersham wrote. “The group expects the same thing that most around the league do: that the Bears will go offense, hoping to give quarterback Caleb Williams a chance at a career, probably targeting Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.”

Bill Belichick record: 302-165

If the market for Bill Belichick’s services were limited, and the Chicago Bears job was highly unlikely, it does make sense why he ended up taking a job in college. Instead of remaining on the NFL unemployment line for another year.

The Bears head coach job is currently open after the team fired former staff leader Matt Eberflus after Week 12.

