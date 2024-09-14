Baltimore Ravens rookie suffered neck injury in car accident, out for Week 2

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared some news when talking with reporters on Friday ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

Harbaugh indicated that rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins was involved in a car accident this week and suffered a neck injury. The Ravens’ head coach also said that Wiggins will not play against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The good news? Wiggins seems to be just fine.

“He’s fine. He’s healthy. He’s fine, but just not gonna be able to play,’ Harbaugh said.

Wiggins, 21, was the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He saw action in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording two tackles in the process.

From an on-field perspective, Baltimore’s depth at cornerback takes a hit with this news. Wiggins is listed as the primary backup to Marlon Humphrey on th Ravens’ depth chart.

They could activate either Bump Cooper Jr. or Ka’dar Hollman from the practice squad.