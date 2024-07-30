Baltimore Orioles deal for Silver Slugger to wrap up MLB trade deadline

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The 6 PM ET MLB trade deadline has passed, but not before the Baltimore Orioles made one more last-second move. It’s the fourth trade Baltimore’s front office has made in the past five days. Let’s dive in.

Baltimore Orioles trade for Eloy Jimenez in last-second deadline deal

According to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox have traded Eloy Jimenez to the Baltimore Orioles. Had this move happened a year or two ago, it would have been a hefty haul, but the 27-year-old slugger is in a bit of a down year.

Eloy Jimenez stats this season: .240/.297/.345/.642, 5 HR, 16 RBI

The Orioles traded relief pitcher Trey McGough to Chicago to complete the deal. The 26-year-old lefty is not among the top 30 Orioles prospects on MLB.com. But he does have an ERA of just 1.99 this season. With the White Sox having traded several pitchers over the past few days, it’s possible McGough will join the big league club right away.

Still, it’s not a big risk for Baltimore, as Jimenez is set to be a free agent at season’s end. If he plays well, the Orioles have team options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. But at $16.5 and $18.5 million, he’d have to play really well.

Still, It’s possible he just needs a change of scenery to get back on track. Now, he gets to join one of the best teams in the American League.

When healthy, Jimenez has shown he can be one of baseball’s best hitters. The issue is, he’s battled a collection of injuries.

After playing in 122 games as a rookie back in 2019, Jimenez has only crossed the 120 games played barrier once in his four seasons since. But the Orioles aren’t counting on their new trade acquisition to play in a featured role, he’s likely to fill a role as a hitter off the bench.