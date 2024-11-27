New serious threat to Baltimore Orioles hopes of re-signing Corbin Burnes emerges after Blake Snell’s signing

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Blake Snell on Tuesday, one MLB insider believes his former team could now be a serious competitor to the Baltimore Orioles for Corbin Burnes’ services.

There were positives to take out of the 2024 Orioles season. Sure, they won 10 fewer games than they did last year. But the division was much better, including rivals, the New York Yankees. And their 91 wins this year were the second most they’ve had over the last decade. Nevertheless, their shocking ouster in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs left a bitter taste.

Many of the pieces from last year’s team will be back in 2025. However, they have two major free agents this offseason: Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Losing Burnes, their ace would be a major loss for the Os. But with a billionaire new owner in David Rubenstein, there is legitimate hope they will do what is financially necessary to retain their top pitcher.

But, they will have a lot of competition in the open market. Once Juan Soto makes his decision, the teams that don’t win the sweepstakes will likely pivot to pursuing Burnes. However, MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand believes one specific team has added motivation after losing their own ace this week.

Corbin Burnes stats (2024): 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15-9 record, 181 strikeouts in 194.1 innings



San Francisco Giants could be aggressive in signing Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants suffered a major loss to their rotation when ace Blake Snell chose to take his talent to rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2025 and beyond. That could now set up a serious pursuit from the Giants for Corbin Burnes.

“The Giants, who now must replace Snell in their rotation, are believed to have significant interest in Burnes,” Feinsand reported after the Snell signing.

Corbin Burnes contract (Projection): Six years, $250 million

San Francisco has struck out often for big-name free agents in recent offseasons. However, with the money to burn and team great Buster Posey as their new president, there is a belief the Giants can make some big moves this winter.

