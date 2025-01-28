Baltimore Orioles sign former top prospect St. Louis Cardinals reportedly refused to trade for Juan Soto

It’s been a frustrating offseason for the Baltimore Orioles after their second consecutive playoff appearance.

The team saw ace Corbin Burnes sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks after just one season in Baltimore, inking a six-year, $210 million deal. All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander took his home-run power north of the border to American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

To offset those losses, the Orioles signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill, catcher Gary Sanchez, and pitchers Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano.

While these additions help fill gaps, they aren’t the major upgrades fans have been seeking for a young Orioles team looking to make a postseason breakthrough.

Now, Baltimore is taking a chance on a former top prospect.

Baltimore Orioles sign former first-round pick to one-year deal

The Orioles have signed 26-year-old outfielder Dylan Carlson to a one-year, $975,000 deal. The St. Louis Cardinals selected Carlson in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He will likely compete for a bench spot, as the Orioles already have O’Neill, Cedric Mullins, and Colton Cowser set as their outfield, with Heston Kjerstad also in the mix.

Carlson finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2021 when he hit 18 home runs, with a 3.1 WAR, .780 OPS, and 115 OPS+. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate that success, as his offensive production has declined significantly.

We have agreed to terms with OF Dylan Carlson on a one-year contract for the 2025 season.



Welcome to Birdland, Dylan! pic.twitter.com/PreoMVtbmp — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 27, 2025

After four-and-a-half seasons in St. Louis, the Cardinals traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last year. He finished the 2024 season hitting .209/.287/.277, with just three home runs, a 61 OPS+, and a -1.2 WAR.

Notably, the Cardinals had reportedly refused to include Carlson in a Juan Soto trade package in 2022. The Washington Nationals ultimately sent Soto to the San Diego Padres.

Over five MLB seasons, Carlson has hit 37 home runs, with a .693 OPS, 94 OPS+, and 4.3 WAR.

