MLB insider proposes major trade between Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners swapping elite prospects to fill needs

A notable MLB insider and former league executive offered up a bold trade idea this week that would see the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners swap two of their best prospects to fill needs.

The Mariners and Orioles were two of the best teams in the American League last season. However, despite that fact, both had disappointing results in the 2024 season. After leading the AL West for most of the year Seattle fell apart late in the season and missed the playoffs. While Baltimore was quickly bounced from the postseason by the underdog Kansas City Royals.

The pair of AL clubs entered the offseason intending to improve their rosters for 2025. The Mariners badly need to add impact players to the batting order. However, they have done next to nothing to address that issue this winter. And while the O’s have made some solid moves over the last couple of months, they are nowhere close to filling the void left by ace Corbin Burnes.

That may be why The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden wrote about a trade he would like to see between the two clubs that could be a rare win-win arrangement.

Coby Mayo stats (2024 – Triple-A): .293 AVG, .372 OBP, .964 OPS, 25 HR, 73 RBI, 65 R

Should the Baltimore Orioles trade for Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo?

“The Mariners have one of the top four rotations in baseball. However, they don’t have the offense to make the playoffs, let alone win the World Series,” Bowden wrote. “Their two biggest needs are at first base and third base but because of financial limitations from ownership, they must find a way to upgrade without adding significant payroll. The Mariners’ best option would probably be a trade with Baltimore to acquire [Coby] Mayo, whom they could play at either corner.

“Mayo, 23, slashed .293/.372/.592 last season with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in the minors, mostly at Triple-A. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound slugger would be a game-changer in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup for years to come,” he added. “To land him, they’d have to give up one of their good young starters such as Bryan Woo, but that’s the price they need to pay at this point given their dire need to upgrade the infield corners.”

Bryan Woo stats (2024): 9-3 record, 2.89 ERA, 0.898 WHIP, 101 strikeouts, 121.1 innings pitched

Woo had a great second season in Seattle and looks like a star on the rise at 24. He probably could have won 15 games last season if the Mariners had better hitting. He has the potential to be the Baltimore Orioles ace for the next decade.

Giving up Mayo would be a high cost since he is one of the top prospects in the O’s system and the top 15 in baseball (on MLB.com). But since the franchise has one of the deepest farm systems in the league, they can take the loss and still have many more talented youngsters on the way.

