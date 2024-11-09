Auburn team plane forced to divert after pilot reveals ‘we have a bunch of basketball players fighting’

Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A reported altercation mid-air on a college basketball team’s flight caused the plane to divert not long after takeoff.

WBRC-TV reports that a plane carrying the Auburn men’s basketball team was heading to Houston when the pilot turned back 40 minutes into the flight.

Air traffic control audio obtained by WBRC reveals the pilot said, “We have a bunch of basketball players fighting.”

NEW: Flight that appears to be the Auburn men's basketball team heading to Houston diverted back to Auburn this afternoon. Air Traffic Control audio we've obtained shows a pilot in that airspace telling ATC "we have a bunch of basketball players fighting"

According to the Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, the plane turned around due to “horseplay between players on the flight that could have escalated into a fight,” adding that it nearly turned into a “donnybrook.”

One source said there was yelling and guys got in each other’s faces, but there were no actual fisticuffs. https://t.co/bl2wpWp5Zz — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 9, 2024

Goodman reports that no punches were thrown, but players yelled at each other and got into each other’s faces.

Auburn Tigers face Houston Cougars in Top 25 matchup

The 11th-ranked Auburn Tigers were heading to Houston as they face the No. 4 Cougars on Saturday in non-conference play.

Goodman reports the team is expected to take another plane to Houston on Friday night.

It’s not yet known who started the altercation or how it escalated.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

