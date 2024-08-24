Troubling Atlanta Falcons rumors on reputation of edge rusher Matthew Judon with 2 former teams

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons took a calculated risk to improve their defense before the 2024 NFL season, trading a third-round pick for edge rusher Matthew Judon. Atlanta already knew the dangers in trading a valuable pick for a 32-year-old edge rusher coming off a major injury, but there also might’ve been another red flag.

Judon, who just turned 32 on August 15, played in only 4 games last season with the New England Patriots. While he racked up 4 sacks and 9 QB hits in that short span, the Patriots showed little interest this summer in signing him to a long-term deal.

Matthew Judon stats (Pro Football Reference): 62 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss, 32 sacks in 38 games played from 2021-’23 with New England Patriots



Judon’s name quickly popped up in NFL trade rumors, with New England shopping him around the league as he sought a new contract. With the Falcons and Chicago Bears both after him, the Patriots allowed Judon to pick which team he wanted to play for this season.

The veteran pass rusher chose Atlanta, wanting to join a team he viewed as a viable contender. In his introductory press conference, he also made it clear that he wouldn’t push the Falcons for a new contract and wanted to prove himself in 2024. While that might’ve earned some support from fans, it appears he doesn’t have many remaining in New England.

Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston shared that Judon wasn’t particularly well-liked in Foxborough, both by the Patriots coaching staff and front office.

“Judon was not as well-liked by the coaches and front-office people as you might have thought. And that was really part of it at the end, was that they were just sick of him. They felt like there was the public-facing Judon, and then there was Judon behind the scenes. And Judon behind the scenes has sort of become a little bit of an operator, and his act had worn thin with people inside the building.” Albert Breer on Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon

While a majority of Judon’s departure from New England was blamed on the contract, it appears the team also felt ready to move on from Judon’s presence at club headquarters. Furthermore, the sentiment seems to be partially shared by Judon’s former team.

“And it’s something that was an issue in Baltimore too, quite honestly. So it’s not saying he’s a bad guy, but there was some of this, again, like this sort of cheerleader stuff on social media that a lot of people in the organization would roll their eyes at. And then when he became a problem this summer, there was, ‘all right, like, what do we do to move him off the roster now, because we’re trying to build a new program, and we don’t want this hovering over us.” Albert Breer on Matthew Judon’s reputation with the Baltimore Ravens

It’s worth mentioning that when a marquee player leaves a team, officials working for that organization often leak information that can put said player in a negative light. Whether it’s completely factual or done to gain support from the fan base, it still harms the player’s public reputation.

Judon will now get to work for head coach Raheem Morris, who is beloved by players across the league and well-regarded for both his defensive mind and leadership. Considering the Falcons are a contender and Judon is on a one-year deal, there’s very little reason to believe his personality quirks or social media behavior will cause any issues this year.