Atlanta Braves news: Team acquires All-Star outfielder in blockbuster trade

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves trade rumors have been heating up big time with the deadline coming on Tuesday. The team has already been linked to one of the best starting pitchers on the market.

Enough with the rumors. Front office head Alex Anthopoulo spent late Monday evening pulling off a significant trade.

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, Atlanta has acquired former All-Star outfielder Jorge Soler from the San Francisco Giants.

It’s no surprise that the Giants are sellers. We reported this would be the case in the lead up to Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Related: Atlanta Braves schedule, results and more

Atlanta Braves find Ronald Acuna Jr. replacement ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

It was back in late May that Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the season. It represented a major blow for a Braves team that entered this season as legitimate World Series contenders.

Soler, 32, obviously isn’t at Acuna’s level. But he’s proven to be a solid bat in the past. The former World Series MVP belted 36 homers for the Miami Marlins a season ago. He’s hitting .240 with 12 homers, 40 RBI and a .749 OPS thus far this season.

Soler played 55 games for the Braves back in 2021 after being acquired from the Kansas City Royals at the MLB trade deadline. He hit .269 with 13 homers and 34 RBI. He earned the World Series MVP that fall.