Alex Sarr scouting report: 3 best 2024 NBA Draft destinations for tall Frenchman

Anyone calling Alex Sarr the next Victor Wembanyama is merely matching biographical information (position, country of origin) and ignoring the true unicorn status Wembanyama carries.

That said, the hype for Sarr as the potential No. 1 overall pick is real.

Sarr came to the United States in 2021 to play in Overtime Elite, the youth basketball league that paid top players when the NCAA could not. After two seasons there, he joined the NBL Next Stars program and spent his 18-year-old season playing against men in Australia’s pro league.

Sarr, who exceeds 7 feet in sneakers (6-11 3/4 without) and has a 7-foot-4 1/4 wingspan, brings elite rim protection, athleticism, mobility, and upside to the table.

He only played 17.3 minutes per game for the Perth Wildcats, but extrapolating his stats to a per-40 minutes basis, Sarr averaged 21.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and a whopping 3.5 blocks. In a few short years, he could be an NBA star.

Sarr is versatile in both his skillset and what he’s willing to do for his team. He protects the rim and rebounds from both the four and the five spot while adding ball-handling and passing skills that most bigs would only dream of.

The big man has good touch on his passes as he moves around the court. His weak spots lie mainly in his 3-point shooting and turnover rate.

Father Massar played pro ball in Senegal, and brother Olivier Sarr is on a two-way contract with Oklahoma City, so basketball is in Alex’s genes.

Three best NBA Draft fits for Alex Sarr

Atlanta Hawks (1st overall): The Hawks were atrocious on defense last year, and Sarr would provide immediate help on that end while catching some lobs from Trae Young at the other.

Washington Wizards (2nd overall): Sarr would solve Washington’s question mark at the five spot and join Kyle Kuzma to upgrade that frontcourt in a hurry.

Charlotte Hornets (6th overall): In the unlikely event the Frenchman falls out of the top two, the Hornets would be glad to take an upgrade at center after they too endured a rough year protecting the paint.

