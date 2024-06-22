Washington Wizards locked into their top target with No. 2 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t even know who the No. 1 pick will be in the 2024 NBA Draft yet, but some feel the Atlanta Hawks are narrowed down to two names. Despite the great unknown, the Washington Wizards are apparently a lot more locked in on who their top target is.

According to ESPN’s NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony, the Wizards are already zeroed in on drafting French big man Alexandre Sarr.

“I think No. 2 is pretty much a lock to be Alex Sarr to Washington.” Jonathan Givony on Washington Wizards’ pursuit of Alex Sarr

Notably, Sarr’s agency has restricted their client from going through a private workout with the Hawks despite them owning the No. 1 pick. So, in turn, the Wizards may be getting the chance to take the top player on their board, and possibly even Atlanta’s if they were given a chance to evaluate him properly.

Sarr, a 7-foot center who has spent the past year playing for the Perth Wildcats in the NBL (Aussie leagues), has already also played stateside too. Back in 2021, Sarr joined Overtime Elite, where he played for Team Overtime and the YNG Dreamerz. He’s also helped France take bronze at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, and silver in the 2023 FIMA U19 version.

Sarr is just 19 years old. He’s already known for his rim protection, having averaged more than a block per game in Australia. He’s also shown nice touch around the rim and even has the ability to stretch out and hit 3-point shots with a fluid motion.

In scouting, we never want to get "too high or too low" from a small stretch of performances.



But hard to not try to remind yourself of what Alexandre Sarr looked like in the beginning of the year against the Ignite when things were cooking.



Fun two-way upside with great size +… pic.twitter.com/pAOjBygkq3 — Tyler Rucker (@Tyler_Rucker) March 8, 2024

His father, Massar, is a former professional basketball player from Senegal, and yes, he is the younger brother of Olivier, who joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

