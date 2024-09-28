5 college quarterbacks to watch in Week 5

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 of the 2024 college football season has officially arrived, with several ranked matchups that will serve as a measuring stick for multiple teams across the country. There are several undefeated teams that haven’t faced tough competition to this point. These games could also cause some further shake up in the quarterback rankings.

One of the biggest things to keep an eye on will be No. 2 Georgia traveling to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, as Carson Beck and Jalen Milroe return to action in what could be one of the most important games of the year for both players — and their respective teams.

Here’s a look into what’s at stake there for both of those names, in addition to three other quarterbacks to watch over the weekend:

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense were basically written off after the 34-3 collapse to Georgia, but it’s clear the Tigers have turned the page with their signal-caller on a strong trajectory. Clemson has won out since that mess of a season opener, and Klubnik just so happens to be Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterback since Week 2 (94.9 overall grade).

Klubnik finished the 59-35 win over North Carolina State 16-for-24 passing with 209 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 70 yards and one score on the ground. He has completed 73.4% of his passes for 729 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interception, through three games this season.

If he can keep things on this track as the schedule continues, beginning with a matchup against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night, he could see his draft stock significantly increase after an underwhelming start to the season.

2. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

One thing Penn State must not overlook going into the game against Illinois is Luke Altmyer and the factor he could be in pulling an upset at Beaver Stadium. Altmyer, who originally began his career at Ole Miss before transferring after he was beaten out by Jaxson Dart, completed 21 of his 27 passing attempts for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a head-turning 31-24 overtime win over Nebraska last week.

He’s grown in every aspect of quarterbacking to a significant degree since the last meeting between Penn State and Illinois. In that game, Altmyer was 15-for-28 passing for 163 yards with four interceptions — all but one of which the Nittany Lions turned into points on the scoreboard.

Altmyer has become an important piece to the Fighting Illini offense as an emerging quarterback who exceeded preseason expectations. He’s completed 71.4% of his passes for 862 yards with 10 touchdowns over four games this season. If he throws an interception to Penn State on Saturday, it will mark his first of the year.

3. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Riley Leonard has not necessarily performed up to the expectations that were set for him ahead of the season so far, but he did bounce back in Notre Dame’s 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio). During that contest, he completed 16-of-25 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. What stood out more was how much he used his mobility to factor into the ground game, rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

He has the chance to continue on that path as the Fighting Irish face the Louisville Cardinals in South Bend. The Cardinals remain undefeated this season, but have had some struggles going up against mobile quarterbacks, so Leonard could create some issues for them. While he’s had his moments through the air, he needs work as a passer, so Louisville’s best shot at rattling him is by forcing him into difficult situations throwing.

Leonard has connected on 63.1% of his passes for 587 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions so far this season.

4. Carson Beck, Georgia

Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

Carson Beck opened the season as a player who was widely considered to be the best at his position and perhaps even the best overall 2025 NFL Draft prospect. Some of Georgia’s first-half offensive issues — that really aren’t on Beck — have taken away from that. He has a chance, though, to re-cement himself at the top spot with a strong performance against the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. While the Bulldogs must get rolling early and consistent offensively, Beck will have the chance to attack a somewhat questionable Alabama secondary, something that could very much work to Georgia’s advantage through the air.

Beck finished out Georgia’s last game, a 13-12 victory over Kentucky, 15-for-24 for 160 passing yards. So far this season, he’s completed 68.3% of his passes for 680 yards, with 7 touchdowns, on what’s been an interception-free year so far.

5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding Jalen Milroe going into 2024 was whether or not he would be able to build upon the back-half of last season when he became a potential dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate. He’s impressed to this point and has a chance to make a statement that could have him a legitimate early first-round pick. All he and the Crimson Tide have to do is defeat the Georgia team that was deemed the best in the country mere weeks ago.

It won’t come easy as Georgia has a defense that hasn’t given up a touchdown in three games.

Milroe completed 12 of his 17 passing attempts for 196 yards and three touchdowns — and rushed for two scores — in Alabama’s 42-10 win over Wisconsin. He holds a completion rate of 67.3% with 590 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and six rushing scores.

