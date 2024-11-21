What ‘Hyak’ means and other notes from the JTG Daugherty NASCAR team rebrand

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

What was JTG Daugherty Motorsports is now officially HYAK Motorsports.

The team made officials its rebranding and ownership structure in a press release on Thursday evening. The team was founded by marketing agents Jodi and Tad Geschickter and later brought on NBA veteran Brad Daugherty and Gordon Smith of HYAK Maritime as investors.

Daugherty has been part of various NASCAR team ownership groups since the 1990s and Smith was brought on prior to the 2016 season.

Smith, Daugherty and long-time racer Ernie Cope remain as owners as is Mark Hughes, all listed in the release. The team will continue to run the No. 47 with driver Ricky Stenhouse and longtime crew chief and competition director Mike Kelly atop the pit box.

The current ownership group has legally been in place since the end of the 2023 season with the Geschickter’s focusing on their Brand Activation Maximizer business, taking their long-time Kroger sponsorship to RFK Racing in a move announced this week.

“Becoming the owner of Hyak Motorsports brings an exciting opportunity,” said Gordon Smith, Team Owner/CEO. “I look forward to building on the team’s accomplishments, investing in its future, and driving toward new successes in partnership with our fans, sponsors, and team members.”

Hyak, for the record, means ‘fast’ in Chinook Jargon, the trade language of the Pacific Northwest, where Smith operates his maritime business that builds and supplies heavy freight transport.

“I’m really excited about 2025 as our company continues to evolve,” said Daugherty. “Our goal is to compete and win races at the highest level of NASCAR. The name change signifies that commitment and desire to be our very best.”

Cope has an extensive resume in various competition roles at the highest levels of the sport.

“2025 will begin a new era for this company,” said Cope. “We’re still committed to being a winning team with Ricky and the entire No. 47 crew. This is just the next step in elevating the team to another level.”

Stenhouse signed a multiyear extension over the summer.

“This rebrand is exciting for the team and myself,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr, driver for the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro. “I’m excited for everyone to see the rebrand this offseason and in 2025. The team has won the most iconic of races with the Daytona 500 so this is just a continuation of building its legacy.”