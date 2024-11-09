Washington Commanders down two top players against Steelers, including recent trade acquisition

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders will be shorthanded going into Sunday’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit atop first in the AFC North.

The NFC East-leading Commanders will be without running back Brian Robinson Jr. and cornerback Marshon Lattimore due to hamstring injuries. The Commanders acquired Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline for third-, fourth-, and sixth-round draft picks.

While still with the Saints, Lattimore missed last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He also missed Week 2’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders knew of Lattimore’s injury condition prior to the trade and are hoping to get him healthy for the rest of the season.

Robinson had limited participation in practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s session. He missed the Commanders’ matchup against the New York Giants and was also inactive for two other games this season.

With Robinson out, the Commanders will turn to running backs Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols.

“We’re always going to side on the health of the player first,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said, via ESPN’s John Keim.

Will Washington Commanders stars be healthy for next week’s matchup against Philadelphia Eagles?

It will be a short week for the Commanders as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles next Thursday night.

Quinn told reporters they will have a better idea Monday if Lattimore will be ready to go against Washington’s NFC East rivals.

However, it’s too soon to know Robinson’s status for next Thursday’s matchup.

Washington will also be without tackle Cornelius Lucas and tight end Colson Yankoff. Kicker Andrew Seibert and tackle Andrew Wylie are questionable.

The Commanders are 2.5-point home favorites against the 6-2 Steelers.

