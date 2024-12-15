Viking Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity team switches from Haas to Childress affiliate

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Viking Motorsports has signed Matt DiBenedetto to a two-year extension while also making the switch from Ford to Chevrolet and from an alliance with Haas Factory Team to Richard Childress Racing for its next chapter in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The team, which most recently ran a No. 38 out of the RSS Racing stable, will now be renumbered as the No. 99.

The reasons, as offered by Viking Motorsports car owner Don Sackett in a Facebook post, shed light on a facet of the business side of running in the Xfinity Series as a customer car program.

“Guys, here’s the story. Sorry if it isn’t what you want to hear. Yes, we’re going Chevy. We’re getting some great tech from RCR. We realize it’s a crowded field with Chevy, but we have the best driver. If we build a solid team around the driver, we will be fine. We liked Toyota a lot. But JGR didn’t have an engine for us. They are sold out to other teams, fully booked. Hard to get fast without an engine.

“Ford, SHR wanted $1.3 million per year for an alliance and we wouldn’t get any setup data, sim, or anything. Just a car delivered, so we learn nothing. That’s not a long-term sustainable plan. Plus, Ford can’t supply us spare parts. We’re totally at the mercy of Haas for parts as a sole supplier. That isn’t good.

“Thus, Chevy was the least bad option. You’re going to have to trust us. We’re building a long-term program around Matt. The key is to develop our own tech, get sim from Chevy when we can. We’ve got a great new pit crew. We’re going to be good.”

A key component of the Haas Factory Team business is the customer car program it operates alongside its two car in-house teams for drivers Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer next season. Factory Haas has agreements with RSS Racing and AM Racing while also providing cars on an one-off basis where opportunities become available and the price is right.

Richard Childress Racing has several similar partnerships too with Kaulig Racing, which is more collaborative than customer-client, Big Machine Racing and Jordan Anderson Racing with Viking Motorsports now joining that expanded roster.

h/t Racing News