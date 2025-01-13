UFL games today: Week 1 UFL schedule for the 2025 season

Credit: Chris Day / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wondering if there are any UFL games today? Well, you are in luck because below you can find a complete look at the upcoming UFL schedule for the spring football league’s 2025 season.

UFL games today: Week 1

Date Game Time (ET) TV Mar. 28 Battlehawks @ Roughnecks 8 PM FOX Mar. 29 Brahmas @ Renegades 4 PM FOX Mar. 30 Panthers @ Showboats 12 PM ESPN Mar. 30 Stallions @ Defenders 3 PM ESPN

There are no UFL games today. The 2025 UFL schedule kicks off on March 28 with an 8 PM ET matchup on FOX between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks.

How can I watch UFL games?

All 43 games in the 2025 UFL schedule will air on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Select games will be broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App and games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+

2025 UFL schedule

Week 2

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 4 Stallions @ Panthers 8 PM FOX Apr. 5 Showboats @ Defenders 8 PM ABC Apr. 6 Roughnecks @ Renegades 12 PM ESPN Apr. 6 Brahmas @ Battlehawks 6:30 PM FS1

Week 3

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 11 Renegades @ Stallions 8 PM FOX Apr. 12 Roughnecks @ Showboats 2:30 PM ESPN Apr. 13 Brahmas @ Panthers 12 PM ABC Apr. 13 Defenders @ Battlehawks 3 PM ABC

Week 4

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 18 Showboats @ Panthers 8 PM FOX Apr. 19 Battlehawks @ Renegades 12 PM ABC Apr. 19 Stallions @ Roughnecks 7 PM FOX Apr. 20 Brahmas @ Defenders 5 PM FOX

Week 5

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 25 Showboats @ Stallions 8 PM FOX Apr. 26 Panthers @ Battlehawks 7 PM ESPN Apr. 27 Defenders @ Renegades 12 PM ESPN Apr. 27 Roughnecks @ Brahmas 3 PM ESPN

Week 6

Date Game Time (ET) TV May 2 Renegades @ Battlehawks 8 PM FOX May 3 Showboats @ Roughnecks 12 PM ABC May 4 Defenders @ Panthers 12 PM ESPN 2 May 4 Brahmas @ Stallions 4 PM FOX

Week 7

Date Game Time (ET) TV May 9 Defender @ Brahmas 8 PM FOX May 10 Panthers @ Renegades 1 PM FOX May 11 Roughnecks @ Stallions 12 PM ABC May 11 Battlehawks @ Showboats 3 PM ESPN

Week 8

Date Game Time (ET) TV May 16 Showboats @ Brahmas 8 PM FOX May 17 Panthers @ Roughnecks 1 PM FOX May 17 Stallions @ Battlehawks 1 PM FOX May 18 Renegades @ Defenders 12 PM ABC

Week 9

Date Game Time (ET) TV May 23 Brahmas @ Battlehawks 8 PM FOX May 24 Renegades @ Showboats 2:30 PM ABC May 24 Panthers @ Stallions 12 PM ABC May 25 Roughnecks @ Defenders 4 PM FOX

Week 10

Date Game Time (ET) TV May 30 Battlehawks @ Defenders 8 PM FOX May 31 Roughnecks @ Panthers 2:30 PM ESPN June 1 Renegades @ Brahmas 12 PM ABC June 1 Stallions @ Showboats 3 PM FOX

Is the UFL coming back in 2025?

Yes, the UFL will be back in 2025. The league that combines the players and teams from the defunct USFL and XFL will have another 10-week schedule featuring 43 games. The new season kicks off on March 28.

How long is the UFL season?

The UFL schedule includes 10 regular season games for each team. Followed by the conference championships and then the 2025 UFL Championship game.

How many teams are in the UFL football league?

Similar to the XFL and USFL, the new UFL will have eight teams in 2025. All eight teams can be found below.

Former USFL teams:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

Former XFL teams:

Arlington Renegades

DC Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Do you get paid in the UFL?

Every player on all eight UFL teams makes $50,000 per season and receives $400 monthly housing stipends. This means they earn $54,000 from the league over the season.

