UFL games today: Week 1 UFL schedule for the 2025 season

Updated:
Credit: Chris Day / The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wondering if there are any UFL games today? Well, you are in luck because below you can find a complete look at the upcoming UFL schedule for the spring football league’s 2025 season.

UFL games today: Week 1

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Mar. 28Battlehawks @ Roughnecks8 PMFOX
Mar. 29Brahmas @ Renegades4 PMFOX
Mar. 30Panthers @ Showboats12 PM ESPN
Mar. 30Stallions @ Defenders3 PMESPN

There are no UFL games today. The 2025 UFL schedule kicks off on March 28 with an 8 PM ET matchup on FOX between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks.

How can I watch UFL games?

All 43 games in the 2025 UFL schedule will air on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Select games will be broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App and games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+

2025 UFL schedule

Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Week 2

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Apr. 4Stallions @ Panthers8 PMFOX
Apr. 5Showboats @ Defenders8 PMABC
Apr. 6Roughnecks @ Renegades12 PMESPN
Apr. 6Brahmas @ Battlehawks6:30 PMFS1

Week 3

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Apr. 11Renegades @ Stallions8 PMFOX
Apr. 12Roughnecks @ Showboats2:30 PMESPN
Apr. 13Brahmas @ Panthers12 PMABC
Apr. 13Defenders @ Battlehawks3 PM ABC

Week 4

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Apr. 18Showboats @ Panthers8 PMFOX
Apr. 19Battlehawks @ Renegades12 PMABC
Apr. 19Stallions @ Roughnecks7 PMFOX
Apr. 20Brahmas @ Defenders5 PMFOX

Week 5

DateGameTime (ET)TV
Apr. 25Showboats @ Stallions8 PMFOX
Apr. 26Panthers @ Battlehawks7 PMESPN
Apr. 27Defenders @ Renegades12 PMESPN
Apr. 27Roughnecks @ Brahmas3 PM ESPN

Week 6

DateGameTime (ET)TV
May 2Renegades @ Battlehawks8 PMFOX
May 3Showboats @ Roughnecks12 PMABC
May 4Defenders @ Panthers12 PMESPN 2
May 4Brahmas @ Stallions4 PMFOX

Week 7

DateGameTime (ET)TV
May 9Defender @ Brahmas8 PMFOX
May 10Panthers @ Renegades1 PMFOX
May 11Roughnecks @ Stallions12 PMABC
May 11Battlehawks @ Showboats3 PM ESPN

Week 8

DateGameTime (ET)TV
May 16Showboats @ Brahmas8 PMFOX
May 17Panthers @ Roughnecks1 PMFOX
May 17Stallions @ Battlehawks1 PMFOX
May 18Renegades @ Defenders12 PMABC

Week 9

DateGameTime (ET)TV
May 23Brahmas @ Battlehawks8 PMFOX
May 24Renegades @ Showboats2:30 PMABC
May 24Panthers @ Stallions12 PMABC
May 25Roughnecks @ Defenders4 PMFOX

Week 10

DateGameTime (ET)TV
May 30Battlehawks @ Defenders8 PMFOX
May 31Roughnecks @ Panthers2:30 PMESPN
June 1Renegades @ Brahmas12 PMABC
June 1Stallions @ Showboats3 PM FOX

Is the UFL coming back in 2025?

Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, the UFL will be back in 2025. The league that combines the players and teams from the defunct USFL and XFL will have another 10-week schedule featuring 43 games. The new season kicks off on March 28.

How long is the UFL season?

The UFL schedule includes 10 regular season games for each team. Followed by the conference championships and then the 2025 UFL Championship game.

How many teams are in the UFL football league?

Similar to the XFL and USFL, the new UFL will have eight teams in 2025. All eight teams can be found below.

Former USFL teams:

  • Birmingham Stallions
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Memphis Showboats
  • Michigan Panthers

Former XFL teams:

  • Arlington Renegades
  • DC Defenders
  • San Antonio Brahmas
  • St. Louis Battlehawks

Do you get paid in the UFL?

Every player on all eight UFL teams makes $50,000 per season and receives $400 monthly housing stipends. This means they earn $54,000 from the league over the season.

