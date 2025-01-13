UFL games today: Week 1 UFL schedule for the 2025 season

Wondering if there are any UFL games today? Well, you are in luck because below you can find a complete look at the upcoming UFL schedule for the spring football league’s 2025 season.
Related: UFL rules
UFL games today: Week 1
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Mar. 28
|Battlehawks @ Roughnecks
|8 PM
|FOX
|Mar. 29
|Brahmas @ Renegades
|4 PM
|FOX
|Mar. 30
|Panthers @ Showboats
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Mar. 30
|Stallions @ Defenders
|3 PM
|ESPN
There are no UFL games today. The 2025 UFL schedule kicks off on March 28 with an 8 PM ET matchup on FOX between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks.
How can I watch UFL games?
All 43 games in the 2025 UFL schedule will air on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Select games will be broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App and games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+
Related: UFL TV ratings
2025 UFL schedule
Week 2
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Apr. 4
|Stallions @ Panthers
|8 PM
|FOX
|Apr. 5
|Showboats @ Defenders
|8 PM
|ABC
|Apr. 6
|Roughnecks @ Renegades
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Apr. 6
|Brahmas @ Battlehawks
|6:30 PM
|FS1
Week 3
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Apr. 11
|Renegades @ Stallions
|8 PM
|FOX
|Apr. 12
|Roughnecks @ Showboats
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|Apr. 13
|Brahmas @ Panthers
|12 PM
|ABC
|Apr. 13
|Defenders @ Battlehawks
|3 PM
|ABC
Also Read: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2025 winner
Week 4
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Apr. 18
|Showboats @ Panthers
|8 PM
|FOX
|Apr. 19
|Battlehawks @ Renegades
|12 PM
|ABC
|Apr. 19
|Stallions @ Roughnecks
|7 PM
|FOX
|Apr. 20
|Brahmas @ Defenders
|5 PM
|FOX
Week 5
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Apr. 25
|Showboats @ Stallions
|8 PM
|FOX
|Apr. 26
|Panthers @ Battlehawks
|7 PM
|ESPN
|Apr. 27
|Defenders @ Renegades
|12 PM
|ESPN
|Apr. 27
|Roughnecks @ Brahmas
|3 PM
|ESPN
Week 6
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|May 2
|Renegades @ Battlehawks
|8 PM
|FOX
|May 3
|Showboats @ Roughnecks
|12 PM
|ABC
|May 4
|Defenders @ Panthers
|12 PM
|ESPN 2
|May 4
|Brahmas @ Stallions
|4 PM
|FOX
Week 7
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|May 9
|Defender @ Brahmas
|8 PM
|FOX
|May 10
|Panthers @ Renegades
|1 PM
|FOX
|May 11
|Roughnecks @ Stallions
|12 PM
|ABC
|May 11
|Battlehawks @ Showboats
|3 PM
|ESPN
Week 8
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|May 16
|Showboats @ Brahmas
|8 PM
|FOX
|May 17
|Panthers @ Roughnecks
|1 PM
|FOX
|May 17
|Stallions @ Battlehawks
|1 PM
|FOX
|May 18
|Renegades @ Defenders
|12 PM
|ABC
Also Read: NFL power rankings at the close of the 2024 regular season
Week 9
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|May 23
|Brahmas @ Battlehawks
|8 PM
|FOX
|May 24
|Renegades @ Showboats
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|May 24
|Panthers @ Stallions
|12 PM
|ABC
|May 25
|Roughnecks @ Defenders
|4 PM
|FOX
Week 10
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|May 30
|Battlehawks @ Defenders
|8 PM
|FOX
|May 31
|Roughnecks @ Panthers
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|June 1
|Renegades @ Brahmas
|12 PM
|ABC
|June 1
|Stallions @ Showboats
|3 PM
|FOX
Is the UFL coming back in 2025?
Yes, the UFL will be back in 2025. The league that combines the players and teams from the defunct USFL and XFL will have another 10-week schedule featuring 43 games. The new season kicks off on March 28.
How long is the UFL season?
The UFL schedule includes 10 regular season games for each team. Followed by the conference championships and then the 2025 UFL Championship game.
Also Read: 2025 NFL offense rankings
How many teams are in the UFL football league?
Similar to the XFL and USFL, the new UFL will have eight teams in 2025. All eight teams can be found below.
Former USFL teams:
- Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Roughnecks
- Memphis Showboats
- Michigan Panthers
Former XFL teams:
- Arlington Renegades
- DC Defenders
- San Antonio Brahmas
- St. Louis Battlehawks
Do you get paid in the UFL?
Every player on all eight UFL teams makes $50,000 per season and receives $400 monthly housing stipends. This means they earn $54,000 from the league over the season.
Also Read: 2025 NFL defense rankings