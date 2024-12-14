Todd Gilliland to be reunited with longtime crew chief in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Todd Gilliland has been reunited with the crew chief that has guided him for almost the entirety of his racing career.

Front Row Motorsports named Chris Lawson the ‘play caller’ for the No. 34 team in advance of the 2025 with ‘Tic Tac’ making the move from Rick Ware Racing where he oversaw the No. 51 car that was split between Justin Haley and Corey Lajoie this past season.

Lawson, a longtime Gilliland family friend, oversaw the Late Model Stock program the son of Cup Series veteran David Gilliland drove as a teenager. They won the inaugural CARS Tour event together in 2015. They moved up to the ARCA platform together, winning in Gilliland’s debut at Toledo, and also winning two West Series championships in 2016 and 2017.

Lawson also was the crew chief for Gilliland at Front Row in the Truck Series from 2020 to 2021, earning one victory, 13 top-fives, and 24 top-10s.

After Gilliland was promoted to the Cup Series, Lawson continued in the Truck Series, working with Zane Smith and capturing the 2022 championship together. Lawson earned another five wins, 22 top-fives, and 27 top-10s before moving to Cup with Rick Ware Racing.

Now it’s full circle for both of them.