Top Texas Rangers pitching prospect making MLB debut this week

Even though it’s been a lackluster season for the defending World Series champions, fans of the Texas Rangers have something to look forward to this week. Nearly a year and a half after undergoing Tommy John surgery, top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker is expected to make his MLB debut Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers set to get a boost from Kumar Rocker?

The Texas Rangers are calling up Kumar Rocker, the team announced.



Rocker was originally selected tenth overall by the New York Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft, but the two sides were unable to come to a deal after the organization was concerned about the pitcher’s physical. After going unsigned, the Vanderbilt standout was drafted third overall by the Rangers in 2023.

Rocker only made six starts for the Rangers’ High-A team before going under the knife last May. After returning this past July, Rocker pitched to a 1.96 ERA in ten games across three minor league levels.

Rocker was completely dominant in his last two starts in Triple-A, accruing 18 strikeouts in just ten innings. MLB.com ranked him as the 97th overall prospect.

The Rangers have essentially fallen out of the playoff race after winning their first championship. The team has faced a litany of injuries this season to key players: Max Scherzer, Evan Carter, Corey Seager, Jon Gray, Wyatt Langford, and Tyler Mahle, just to name a few.

Jacob deGrom is also working to come back after having Tommy John surgery last year. The Rangers are 70-74, good for third in the American League West.

