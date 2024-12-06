College Football Signing Day: Texas A&M Aggies get another 5-star recruit

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images



How do you heal from a loss to archrival Texas in the first game of the restored rivalry in years? By assembling a top-10 recruiting class dotted with five-star talent.

Among the haul for Texas A&M on Signing Day was premier receiver Jerome Myles. It was a huge score for the Aggies, who landed Myles just three days after he decommitted from Southern California.

Myles had originally announced his USC commitment on Sept. 18, but the Aggies maintained their pursuit throughout the fall. He made an unofficial visit to College Station last week before decommitting from USC on Sunday. Previously, he had taken an official visit to Texas A&M in June.

It has been an up-and-down recruitment for Myles, whom the 247Sports composite ranks as the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 23 player overall in the 2025 class. The Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah) standout initially committed to Ole Miss on April 28 but changed his mind about two months later as offers continued to pour in from major programs across the country.

Building on their recruiting momentum, the Aggies secured another major commitment on Tuesday when five-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers flipped his commitment from Missouri to Texas A&M.

The addition of both Myles and Rogers has helped propel Texas A&M’s recruiting class to eighth in the national rankings as of Wednesday afternoon.

