Everything you need to know about the Team USA wrestling roster for 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wrestling was one of the United States’ strongest sports at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.



It could be again during the Paris Games.

The red, white and blue picked up nine medals in Tokyo, a total no other nation could match. With a full field of 12 freestyle wrestlers on hand in Paris, nine seems like a decent bet and 10 or more wouldn’t be shocking.

Nine of the 12 freestylers won medals during recent world championships and the other three, despite limited experience in international competitions, could medal if they wrestle well.

Below is our take on the wrestlers with the best chance to stand on the podium in Paris, and perhaps even hear the Star-Spangled Banner.

MEN

—Kyle Snyder, 97 kg

No member of the U.S. team is as decorated internationally as the 28-year-old Snyder. After claiming gold in Rio eight years ago, Snyder settled for silver in Tokyo. The three-time world champ and seven-time international medalist will have to fight through perhaps the toughest weight class, even if Russian rival Abdulrashid Sadulaev isn’t eligible.

–Spencer Lee, 57 kg

There’s something about Iowa wrestlers on big stages that makes you believe in Lee. The three-time NCAA champion earned his spot in Paris by registering three tech falls in less than a minute at a qualifying tournament in May. His Olympic debut could be golden.

–Zain Retherford, 65 kg

This could be his last run internationally. Retherford considered retirement until opting for one final shot, perhaps figuring that he could turn his 2023 gold at the world championship event into gold in Paris.

–Kyle Dake, 74 kg

The four-time world champion has yet to translate that into anything at the Olympics, aside from a bronze in Tokyo. The 33-year-old Dake finished second in his weight class at last year’s worlds, losing to Tokyo gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov.

–Aaron Brooks, 86 kg

The 23-year-old Brooks took out Tokyo gold medalist David Taylor at the Olympic Trials in April to earn his trip to Paris. The four-time NCAA champ at Penn State won a U23 world title last year, so don’t discount him on the Olympic stage.

–Mason Parris, 125 kg

Doesn’t Parris in Paris have a certain ring to it? The first-time Olympian made a splash last year at the world championships, earning a bronze to go along with his 2023 NCAA title at Michigan. You could find worse darkhorse picks than Parris.

WOMEN

–Amit Elor, 68 kg

The youngest competitor to ever make the U.S. Olympic squad, Elor may be the best chance the women have to win gold in Paris. She’s bagged eight world titles across various age groups, including back-to-back senior titles at 72 kg, a weight class that doesn’t exist here.

–Helen Maroulis, 57 kg

The 32-year old Maroulis is making history by competing in her third Olympics. She won gold at Rio in 2016 in a major upset, then got a bronze three years ago in Tokyo. Don’t bet against her finding a way to the podium in Paris.

–Kayla Miracle, 62 kg

It won’t be a miracle if Miracle brings home a medal. She owns consecutive silvers from trips to the 2021 and 2022 world championships, so if she can muster up that form in Paris, she could get to the podium.

–Sarah Hildebrandt, 50 kg

A consistent medalist at world championship events, Hildebrandt owns a bronze from Tokyo, as well as a silver in the 2021 worlds and bronzes in 2022 and 2023. Her consistency could lead to another medal in Paris.

–Dominique Parrish, 53 kg

One doesn’t really know what to expect from the first-time Olympian. The woman who earned a world championship in 2022 got back for a repeat try in 2023 and bombed out in the first round.

–Kennedy Blades, 76 kg

The 20-year old Blades has a U20 world championship on her resume from 2021, and claimed silver at the U23 worlds last year. Blades earned this Olympic shot by stopping Adeline Gray at the Olympic Trials.