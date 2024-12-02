Supercars Championship Will Brown expected to moonlight in NASCAR again

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Will Brown, having secured the 2024 Australian Supercars Championship, has expressed his intent to make a return to the United States for a pair of races in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, as revealed during a recent appearance on the Supercars’ Drivers’ Only Podcast.

“Hopefully two NASCAR races. That’s the plan,” Brown explained. “I’ll say one, but hopefully two if the car’s available.”

According to SpeedCafe, Will Brown has set his sights on participating in two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025: one at the Circuit of the Americas on March 2, and the other at the Chicago Street Course on July 6. The Australian racer, who initially debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 with the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He is expected to rejoin RCR for this upcoming endeavor.

“Chicago is one I want to do but a lot of the guys over there want to do it, so it’s [dependent on] if a car is available, a team is available,” Brown said. “I’m waiting to hear on that one. That’d be awesome if I could try and do that, but I’d be happy to do Xfinity if I couldn’t get that. Obviously, Xfinity over there is pretty big.”

Due to scheduling conflicts between the 2025 Supercars calendar and NASCAR Cup Series, Brown, who debuted in NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway in 2024, will not be able to participate in races at Sonoma or Watkins Glen next year.