3 moves the Seattle Seahawks could make to replace Jamal Adams on defense

The Seattle Seahawks might have earned a huge upset win over the Denver Broncos to open their season Monday night. But it did not come without a major loss.

Star safety Jamal Adams went down in the second quarter with what was initially described as a knee injury. It seemed to be serious with Adams being carted off to the locker room.

A few day later, and we have confirmation on this. Multiple media outlets reported on Thursday that Adams is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn quad tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

To say that this is a major blow to the Seahaws’ defense would be an understatement. Adams is the single-best player on that otherwise questionable unit. He acts the part of a team leader and is a pure difference-maker.

Seattle isn’t going to be able to replace Adams in a vacuum. The expectation is that Quandre Diggs will move from free safety to strong safety with veteran Josh Jones taking over Diggs’ original spot. Either way, we fully expect Seahawks general manager John Schneider to make a move at some point to find more talent on defense. Here’s a look at three options.

Seattle Seahawks sign Landon Collins

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This would be the most obvious addition on the NFL free-agent market. Collins remains unsigned after he was released by the Washington Commanders during the offseason. While he has fallen on hard times recently (121.4 QB rating allowed in 2021), there is some history of success here.

Collins, 28, was a Pro Bowler with the New York Giants in 2016 and 2017. That two-year span saw the former second-round pick from Alabama combine for 19 passes defended, 12 tackles for loss and seven interceptios. He could immediately take over at strong safety with Diggs remaining at his more natural free safety spot.

Seattle Seahawks trade for Devin McCourty

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not yet known whether this long-time New England Patriots starter will be put on the block ahead of November’s NFL trade deadline. What we do know is that Bill Belichick and Co. love to collect draft picks for players who are set to hit the free-agent market and might not have a long-term future with the team. Just look at fellow pending free agent Isaiah Wynn and the situation surrounding him.

It also must be noted that New England appears to be in the midst of a lost season. It put up a pathetic performance in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and looks to be more of a cellar dweller than anything else. Collecting a pick or two could make sense for New England. In return, the Seahawks add a veteran with a wealth of experience. Last season saw the 35-year-old McCourty yield a 35% completion mark and 17.6 QB rating when targeted.

Seattle Seahawks pull off another blockbuster trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s brass has made it clear that the team is not in rebuild mode despite trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Whether Week 1 was a mirage or something else, it does seem that this iteration of the Seahawks could be better than most originally gave them credit for (raises hand). Perhaps, Seattle could opt to use some of the capital it acquired in the Wilson trade to boost its defense. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in the secondary. Rather, adding to the pass rush could help the back end in a big way.

That’s where Chicago Bears star edge rusher Robert Quinn comes into play. He would be an immediate improvement out in the edge in Seattle with the team currently relying on the likes of Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu.

Robert Quinn stats (2021): 49 tackles, 22 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks

Quinn, 32, would be an expensive proposition. He’s owed a combined $35.5 million in 2023 and 2024. He’s in the back end of his prime. But the Pro Bowler’s presence could change the dynamics of Seattle’s defense with Adams sidelined.