Seattle Mariners rumored to be in active trade talks for badly-needed All-Star slugger from AL

A new Seattle Mariners rumor claims the team is in active trade talks for an All-Star slugger they badly need.

The Mariners will look back on their 2024 campaign with a great deal of frustration. They were one of the best teams in MLB over the first half and had the top spot in the American League West for much of the first few months. However, a major weakness sunk their playoff hopes.

Related: Seattle Mariners ‘dark horse’ candidate for Japanese pitching ace Roki Sasaki

Despite one of the very best starting rotations in baseball, Seattle’s staff could not overcome the batting order’s inability to put enough runs on the board. The team was bottom ten in MLB in RBIs. Bottom five in total bases. And had the second-worst team batting average in the league last season.

Since the team did not address their hitting deficiencies before the trade deadline, there was a hope they would do so this offseason. However, it seems unlikely that the organization will shell out big money for free-agent stars like Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, or Anthony Santander. But a new rumor offers a more realistic but equally impactful option on the trade market.

Josh Naylor stats (2024): .243 AVG, .320 OBP, .456 SLG, .776 OPS, 31 HR, 108 RBI, 84 R

Seattle Mariners in active trade talks for All-Star Josh Naylor

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

“Josh Naylor has been mentioned in trade talks between the Guardians and Mariners. He’s one of multiple names under consideration by the Mariners for an offensive upgrade at 1B,” MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi reported on Thursday afternoon.

Josh Naylor contract (Projection): $14.2 million in arbitration

Naylor would be a huge upgrade at first for the M’s. He had a career year in 2024 as he posted 31 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 84 runs. All were the best numbers of the 27-year-old’s career. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to earn around $14 million in arbitration.

Related: MLB insider addresses odds of Luis Castillo trade by Seattle Mariners