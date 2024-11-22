San Francisco 49ers star to miss first start of career Sunday against Green Bay Packers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The hits keep coming for the San Francisco 49ers and their playoff hopes. After recently getting back All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, the team is now dealing with another injury to a top star.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers with an injury to his throwing shoulder. He was limited in practice all week and was considered day-to-day. This will be Purdy’s first missed start since becoming San Francisco’s starting quarterback.

Backup Brandon Allen will start in Purdy’s place.

“I think our team all year long, we’ve been dealing with injuries here and there. It’s been a big next-man-up mentality. It’s definitely an opportunity for me to go out and play well and put our guys in a good position to win the game,” Allen told reporters Friday. “Obviously, we all want Brock back and healthy and all that, but for the time being, it is an opportunity for me.”

Allen, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, has started nine games in his career: three with the Denver Broncos and six with the Cincinnati Bengals, compiling a 2-7 record. Overall, he’s thrown 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in his career.

Joshua Dobbs will serve as Allen’s backup.

San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa also won’t play Sunday

Purdy isn’t the only significant loss San Francisco is facing. All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa will be sidelined due to left hip and oblique injuries.

Additionally, left tackle Trent Williams is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

The 49ers, who are 5-5 and last in the NFC West, enter Sunday’s game as five-point road underdogs against the Packers.

