San Francisco 49ers news: Top NFL insider reveals point of no return that would force Brandon Aiyuk trade

Although NFL insider Albert Breer believes the San Francisco 49ers are likely to agree to a new contract with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, he claims there is a specific ask that could force the team to move toward a trade.

The 49ers are only a few weeks away from the start of training camp in what should be another year as a Super Bowl contender. While they have one of the best rosters in the league, this group may not stay intact for very long.

Rising star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is looking for a new long-term contract before he hits free agency after the season. While incumbent star pass catcher Deebo Samuel is likely the odd man out if the 49ers and Aiyuk can agree to a new pact. However, if that doesn’t happen, Samuel will return to being their top receiver in 2025.

There have been rumblings for weeks that the team could consider trading the 26-year-old if talks continue to hit an impasse. During a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” NFL insider Albert Breer claimed “I think if you fed John Lynch [and] Kyle Shanahan truth serum and asked them, ‘Who would you rather have in the roster, Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk going forward?’ I think they would answer, ‘Aiyuk.'”

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per catch

However, he also revealed there is a certain point that would be a sign to the front office that a deal will never happen and they need to consider moving Aiyuk before losing him in 2025 NFL free agency.

“Do I think they’re going to go to Justin Jefferson numbers to get Aiyuk signed? No,” Breer said (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area). “And if Aiyuk draws a line in the sand there and says, ‘I’m not going to take less than that,’ then maybe he is traded. But if there is some level of compromise, I still think the Niners would like to get something done with Aiyuk, and I don’t think the door is closed on that.”

The Minnesota Vikings star signed a new four-year, $140 million contract — with $110 million guaranteed — this summer. The deal makes three-time Pro Bowler the highest-paid receiver in the game. In four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk has yet to earn Pro Bowl honors.

