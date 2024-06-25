2024 NBA Draft profile: Rob Dillingham scouting report, best fits and more

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham was born to score.

A lanky 6-foot-1 and not even 165 pounds, Dillingham was a walking bucket in his only season with the Wildcats.

He averaged 15.2 points across 32 games in his one season at Kentucky and is viewed as a lottery pick because of his easy offense, drawing comparisons to past UK standouts turned NBA scorers.

A reserve named Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year, Dillingham is best suited staying in the familiar role in the NBA.

Scoring and shooting are coveted commodities but because of his size and unproven defensive skills, it could be a season or two before Dillingham earns a significant role in the NBA. He’s creative enough to get through traffic despite other limitations.

Because he’s only 19, teams are likely to give him the time needed to develop physically knowing he already has the foundational scoring instincts.

He has deceptive quickness and changes direction quickly to find his own shot and shows little fear finishing contested shots.

While undersized, he’s quick and fast enough to do the job defensively for short stretches. To be relied upon as a regular, Dillingham needs to put on more weight and muscle or his shorter arms and limited reach will be too significant to overcome.

Three best fit for Rob Dillingham in 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Antonio Spurs (4th and 8th overall): In a draft with no sure thing at the top, Dillingham’s volume scoring and enticing pairing with Victor Wembanyama make his a temptation as early as No. 4. Detroit Pistons (5th overall): The odd position fit for Dillingham, a shooting guard with point guard size, might work for the Pistons because of Cade Cunninham’s skillset. Charlotte Hornets (6th overall): A Hickory, N.C., product, Dillingham would be warmly embraced as part of the Hornets’ young core if Charlotte can’t find a player that brings more of a defensive identity in the first round.

Rob Dillingham Tale of the Tape

NBA Draft Combine measurements

Height: 6-1

Weight: 164

Wingspan: 6-4

Reach: 7-11

Nick Galle covers the NBA for Field Level Media