Rackley WAR makes NASCAR Truck Series driver change

Dawson Sutton will take over driving duties from Ty Dillon for the remainder of the season for Rackley WAR in the No. 25 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The change is effective immediately this Friday at Kansas Speedway.

A team release says Dillon will remain with the team to serve as a mentor and driving coach for the 18-year-old son of team co-owner Curtis Sutton, who has primarily spent the past two years in Late Models but has made two Truck Series starts.

“We are super-thankful for the job Ty has done for us this year as our primary driver,” said Willie Allen, the other co-owner. “We appreciate his willingness to take on an additional role and help Dawson grow and develop as a young driver for the remainder of the NASCAR Truck Series season. We look forward to Ty’s continued valuable input and support in the ongoing development of our race program.”

Dillon also issued a statement.

“I am thankful to everyone at Rackley WAR for the opportunity to make my return to the Truck Series,” Dillon said. “I look forward to mentoring Dawson for the remainder of the season and am ver excited to focus on my future plans behind the wheel in 2025.”

Dillon has also raced part-time in Cup for Kaulig Racing where he is a candidate to race full-time next season.