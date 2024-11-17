Racers Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett are now parents

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Naturally, Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett would begin their parental journey on a race day.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, IndyCar and USAC champion and 12-time NHRA Top Fuel division racer winner welcomed son Domenic James on Sunday morning in Phoenix, Arizona, just prior to the start of the NHRA season finale at Pomona Dragstrip in California.

Stewart, 53, was able to be in attendance for the birth of their son and able to get back to California by 8 a.m. in time for a first-round pass against Billy Torrence. Stewart is actually racing in place of Pruett, 36, this season at Tony Stewart Racing and will likely do the same next season as they balance parenthood.

The couple met in 2020 and were married in 2021 after Stewart took a liking to drag racing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, personally and professionally, Stewart and Pruett have tackled life together.