NBA insider reveals four teams that could help facilitate Jimmy Butler trade to Phoenix Suns

It’s no secret the Phoenix Suns are looking to acquire disgruntled Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler.

In a move that could lead to a potential deal for Butler, the Suns traded their unprotected 2031 first-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks.

The trade comes as the Suns are 21-21 and sit tenth in the Western Conference playoff standings. They’re looking to improve the roster to make another playoff run with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

To help make the Butler deal happen, guard Bradley Beal must waive his no-trade clause. He’s making $50.2 million this season, $53.6 million in 2025-26, and has a $57.1 million player option for 2026-27. Teams might be wary of taking on that money for a high-priced guard who is now coming off the bench.

Other teams will also need to be involved for the trade to occur. An NBA insider has revealed which teams could help get this deal done.

NBA insider lists four teams who could help get Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Vincent Goodwill, several teams are being mentioned that could help get Jimmy Butler to his preferred destination of Phoenix.

“There have been whispers of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors getting involved as well, but it seems the momentum is geared toward this getting done soon, perhaps in the next few days. Detroit and Charlotte could operate as facilitators for a large deal, too, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Goodwill reports.

These latest rumors come as the Heat suspended Butler once again — this time for two games for missing a team flight. Miami previously sat Butler for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team.

Butler will miss road games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

