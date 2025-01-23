Phoenix NASCAR race to feature dual tire compounds

Similar to the late summer race at Richmond Raceway and All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 will feature the softer option tire in addition to the regular primary compound.

The tire allotment chart for the 2025 season was posted to the Cup Series rule book on Wednesday and showed that two sets of the option tires will be available during that race alongside six sets of the primary.

Like the two races last year, all four option tires must be taken together, no mixing of sets, and can be used at any time.

The point is to create speed disparity, the option tire having more speed but falling off more quickly with the primary tire not having as much speed but maintaining speed for a longer time.

It proved to be generally effective and created some mid-race intrigue at abrasive Richmond but no as much at freshly-repaved Wilkesboro. But really, this is more a test for that softer option tire, which if successful in racing conditions, would become the tire used in the championship race at Phoenix in Movement.

The finale would not feature dual compounds, at least as currently conceived.

All of this is part of NASCAR’s continued efforts to improve the short track racing product of the fourth-year NextGen car through softer tires after attempting numerous aerodynamic changes with the platform over the years.