MLB insider predicts Philadelphia Phillies will sign this All-Star outfielder to big-money deal

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason so far for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The only move the Phillies made at last week’s MLB winter meetings was signing two-time All-Star reliever Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays after going down with season-ending elbow surgery in 2024.

The Phillies sat out the Juan Soto sweepstakes and were unable to make a deal with the Houston Astros for three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Phillies reportedly offered third baseman Alec Bohm and outfielder Nick Castellanos, which the Astros declined.

On top of dangling Bohm and Castellanos, they are also reportedly open to moving All-Star pitcher Ranger Suarez. The Phillies are looking to upgrade their outfield offense and the back end of their rotation. Top prospect Andrew Painter is waiting in the wings following Tommy John surgery, but he most likely won’t make his debut until the middle of 2025.

Even though Phillies fans might be getting a bit restless, there’s still plenty of offseason left and many power-hitting outfield bats still on the market, including Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez. One MLB insider predicts the Phillies will end up with one of them.

Related: Will Philadelphia Phillies remain top-tier team if they don’t make big offseason move? Talent evaluators sound off

MLB insider believes Philadelphia Phillies will sign this All-Star outfielder

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield anticipates the Phillies will sign Santander.

Santander, a first-time All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, has hit 105 home runs over the last three seasons, including 44 this past year. The switch-hitter would immediately improve an offense that was tied for 15th in OPS from the left field position. If Santander does sign, the Phillies can move Brandon Marsh back to center field and have him platoon with Johan Rojas.

“The Phillies are going to do something — as they should, with a veteran, win-now roster that fell disappointingly short in the playoffs the past two seasons. Santander deepens a lineup that, while not necessarily short on power, hit fewer home runs than the [New York] Mets and Atlanta Braves in 2024,” Schoenfield reports.

There are some negatives to Santander’s game, though. His defense leaves much to be desired, he has a low on-base percentage (.307 career), and he’s slow on the bases.

But for a Phillies team that’s looking to shake up its lineup, the front office might overlook those deficiencies as long as Santander hits home runs at Citizens Bank Park.

Schoenfield projects Santander will receive a three-year, $69 million contract.

Related: 10 Worst Free-Agent Contracts In Philadelphia Phillies History