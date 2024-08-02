Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Team still in on top NBA free agents after bevy of moves

Philadelphia 76ers front office head Daryl Morey put in the work to open this offseason. Obviously, the headliner was signing future Hall of Fame forward Paul George.

But with a ton of roster spots open and a nice amount of cash to spend, Morey did not stop there. Philadelphia signed veteran guard Eric Gordon, big man Andrew Drummond and forward Caleb Martin. The team also re-signed star guard Tyrese Maxey on a rookie-level max contract.

After falling in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the New York Knicks, these 76ers look to be legitimate NBA title contenders. The big three of Joel Embiid, Maxey and George make that clear. It’s now all about rounding out the roster.

Philadelphia 76ers in on Marcus Morris, among others, in NBA free agency

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 76ers are in on both Marcus Morris and fellow frontcourt player Davis Bertans as the NBA free agent market continues to thin out.

Morris played in 37 games with the 76ers a season ago before being dealt to the San Antonio Spurs. He ultimately finished the campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds on 40% shooting from distance.

Bertans was waived by the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason. But the 31-year-old forward is a career 40% three-point shooter.

These are the type of late-summer moves Philadelphia will need to make it if it going to compete with the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and the aforementioned Knicks next season.