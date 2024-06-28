Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers to reportedly compete for top role player in NBA free agency

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The end of the 2024 NBA Draft turns the focus toward NBA free agency. While a majority of NBA rumors center around the futures of DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James, the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers have their eyes set on another target.

This summer’s talent pool in NBA free agency isn’t particularly strong. LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey will remain with their teams and OG Anunoby already re-signed with the New York Knicks. While there isn’t much star talent available this summer, there are plenty of role players including one who is generating buzz.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is emerging as one of the “focal points” for contenders in NBA free agency. The Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are among the teams with significant interest in Caldwell-Pope.

While Denver wants to keep Caldwell-Pope, it faces financial restrictions. However, one thing that reportedly has been made clear is that the Nuggets have zero interest in helping a conference foe land Caldwell-Pope, meaning they wouldn’t agree to a sign-and-trade.

Dallas will likely face significant hurdles in trying to sign Caldwell-Pope as it is over the NBA salary cap. Given the Nuggets’ refusal to entertain a sign-and-trade with a Western Conference foe, the odds of Caldwell-Pope playing for the Mavericks are extremely low.

It could result in a bidding war between the Magic and the 76ers. Philadelphia is primarily focused on adding an All-Star talent this summer, with NBA rumors linking the team to Paul George and Brandon Ingram. Meanwhile, Orlando has been in the hunter for more shooting and Caldwell-Pope is likely one of the team’s top options after the Sacramento Kings re-signed Malik Monk.