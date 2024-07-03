Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Team reportedly eyeing big trade with conference rival

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have already put in a ton of work to improve their roster after a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs.

That included pulling off the coup of NBA free agency in adding nine-time All-Star Paul George to the mix. The future Hall of Famer now joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in forming what is questionably the best big three in the Association.

But Morey knows full well that the work is not done here. Philadelphia must fill out its rotation with veterans and role players. It started that process by signing guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond in free agency. The 76ers also re-signed two guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

Apparently, the 76ers are nowhere near done.

According to Michael Scotto, Philadelphia has shown interest in underrated Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Philadelphia has the assets to make a move of this ilk. That includes cap room, draft picks and trade exceptions. As for the latter point, the biggest exception Philadelphia boasts is worth $6.8 million stemming from the James Harden trade.

Dorian Finney-Smith would be an ideal fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

The 28-year-old forward is a proven commodity on the defensive end of the court. Some would call him one of the better three-and-D wings in the game.

From an offensive standpoint, Finney-Smith averged 8.5 points on 42% shooting a season ago. That included a decent 35% mark from distance. But his calling card is defense. It could be needed with the aforementioned George not getting any younger.

A trade of this ilk is certainly doable with Brooklyn going into rebuild mode. Add in Finney-Smith’s somewhat small $14.9 million salary for next season, and that’ magnified further.