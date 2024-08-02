Olympics medal count today: Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky add to United States’ total at 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles is back to stacking up Olympic gold medals after going eight years without winning one.

Biles added to her women’s gymnastics achievements on Thursday by winning the Olympic all-around title for the second time in her splendid career. She also won the all-around in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

It also was the sixth gold medal of Biles’ career — and her second in Paris. She now has her sights on bettering the four golds she won in Rio. Biles has three events to go.

Another icon, swimmer Katie Ledecky, set the record for most medals (13) won by a U.S. woman when she was part of the 4×200 freestyle relay team that won silver. Ledecky swims faster than most people drive.

Kate Douglass regularly racked up NCAA gold medals during her stellar college career at Virginia and now she has an Olympic one to add to the collection after winning the 200 breaststroke.

Wait, wasn’t Poland’s Iga Swiatek supposed to roll to women’s tennis gold? Funny, the championship match slate lists China’s Qinwen Zheng and Croatia’s Donna Vekic. Swiatek faces Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova for bronze.

2024 Paris Olympics medal count

United States 37

France 27

China 24

Great Britain 20

Australia 18

Japan 16

Italy 16

Gold Medals

China 11

United States 9

France 8

Australia 8

Japan 8

Great Britain 6

South Korea 6

Italy 5

United States gold medal winners: four on Thursday

Simone Biles, women’s gymnastics — Biles continued the U.S. dominance in the all-around, making it six straight Americans to claim gold. Sunisa Lee, the Tokyo champ in 2021, won the bronze.

Kate Douglass, women’s swimming — The first career Olympic gold for Douglass was an upset as she stunned defending champion Tatjana Smith of South Africa in the 200 breaststroke. Smith took the silver.

Men’s four rowing team — The quartet of Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Justin Best and Nick Mead gave the U.S. its first gold in the event since 1960.

Women’s fencing foil team — The foursome of Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jackie Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub won the team foil competition to give the U.S. its first-ever gold in the event, men or women.