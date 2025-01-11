6 Bold Predictions For Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Wild Card Game In 2025 NFL Playoffs

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

An AFC North battle takes place Saturday night in the NFL playoffs’ Wild Card round as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the rival Baltimore Ravens. With no love lost between these teams, Lamar Jackson seeks his first Super Bowl while Russell Wilson aims to lead the Steelers back to glory. Here are six bold predictions for this hotly-contested matchup.

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson each run for 150-plus yards

Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tandem of running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson has dominated the NFL this season. Jackson finished just 85 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards, while Henry amassed 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. Against Pittsburgh’s defense, both players could exceed 150 rushing yards each.

Ravens tight ends Isiah Likely and Mark Andrews each score a touchdown

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

With wide receiver Zay Flowers sidelined by a knee injury, Baltimore’s tight end duo of Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews will feature heavily in the passing game. While Likely has been Jackson’s preferred target lately, Andrews excels in red zone situations. Both tight ends should find the end zone in this contest.

Defensive touchdown will be scored

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In playoff games, turnovers often determine the winner, and possessions are at a premium. The Ravens demonstrated their defensive prowess in Week 16’s 34-17 victory with a pick-six off Russell Wilson. Expect one of these defenses to score a touchdown, whether via interception or fumble recovery.

Ravens’ offense will score 35-plus points

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Baltimore’s offense ranked third in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 30.5 points per game. Given their dynamic running game and Jackson’s ability to create big plays through the air, expect the Ravens to maintain their high-scoring ways against Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ offense will not score a touchdown

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled against Baltimore this season, scoring just two touchdowns in their previous matchups. Though the Steelers won their first meeting 18-16 behind six field goals, the Ravens have solved Pittsburgh’s offense. Look for the Steelers to go without a touchdown on Saturday.

Justin Fields will replace Russell Wilson

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images