Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Preview: 6 Bold Predictions For 2025 NFL Divisional Round

A trip to the NFC Championship game is at stake as the Los Angeles Rams travel cross-country to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup. The two teams met in Week 12, when the Eagles trounced the Rams, 37-20, behind Saquon Barkley’s 255 rushing yards — an Eagles’ single-game franchise record. The Rams enter with a much-improved defense, fresh off sacking Sam Darnold nine times in their Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Sunday’s conditions will be challenging, with temperatures in the 30s and a threat of snow. While the Eagles are accustomed to cold weather, the Rams face a serious climate challenge. Here are six bold predictions for the Rams-Eagles game.