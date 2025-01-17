Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Preview: 6 Bold Predictions For 2025 NFL Divisional Round

A trip to the NFC Championship game is at stake as the Los Angeles Rams travel cross-country to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup. The two teams met in Week 12, when the Eagles trounced the Rams, 37-20, behind Saquon Barkley’s 255 rushing yards — an Eagles’ single-game franchise record. The Rams enter with a much-improved defense, fresh off sacking Sam Darnold nine times in their Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Sunday’s conditions will be challenging, with temperatures in the 30s and a threat of snow. While the Eagles are accustomed to cold weather, the Rams face a serious climate challenge. Here are six bold predictions for the Rams-Eagles game.
1. Eagles Wide Receivers AJ Brown And DeVonta Smith Both Eclipse 100 Yards
In Week 12, A.J. Brown recorded 109 receiving yards on six receptions, including a touchdown, while DeVonta Smith missed the game with a hamstring injury. Los Angeles ranks 20th in passing defense, allowing 223 yards per game. Expect both Brown and Smith to exploit a mediocre Rams secondary as they each surpass 100 receiving yards.
2. Eagles’ O-Line Wont’ Allow A Sack
The Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line in the Wild Card round with nine sacks against Sam Darnold. That won’t happen against one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and company will keep Jalen Hurts upright, while offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will implement quick-release passes to neutralize the pass rush.
3. Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley Scores Three Times
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rode roughshod over the Rams in their first meeting, rushing for 255 yards and accumulating 302 scrimmage yards, including two touchdown runs of 70-plus yards. While another 250-yard rushing day is unlikely, Barkley will remain pivotal, recording three total touchdowns.
4. Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Throws Pick-Six
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford struggles in adverse weather. NFL analyst Tucker Bagley notes Stafford’s 1-8 record in rain and snow, with a 54.6% completion rate, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 76.0 passer rating. Under pressure from the Eagles’ defensive front, he’ll throw a crucial pick-six.
5. Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee Steps Up With 70 Receiving Yards, One Touchdown
The Eagles will miss star inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, who suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury in their Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Rams will exploit the middle of the field, with tight end Tyler Higbee recording at least 70 receiving yards and a touchdown.
6. Eagles Contain Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua To Under 100 Receiving Yards
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua caught nine passes for 117 yards in the teams’ first meeting. This time, Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Darius Slay will contain Nacua, holding him under 100 receiving yards.
Prediction: Eagles 35, Rams 20