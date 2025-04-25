2025 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 2, including Shedeur Sanders and Will Johnson

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was full of surprises, but now it’s time to look ahead to Day 2, where Rounds 2 and 3 will take place. Teams are still looking for starters and immediate contributors, and many needs can still be filled today, especially with all the talent that’s still available.

But who are the best players available in Round 2 of the NFL Draft? Below, we rank the best players available at each position.

1. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We don’t care that he was medically red-flagged for a knee injury. When/if healthy, Will Johnson was hyped up as a potential top-five pick early in the draft process. He may not be the quickest corner, but Johnson has the ball skills to be a CB1 in the NFL. Yet, it all depends on his health. Still, spending a Day 2 pick on his potential is worth the risk.

2. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

College football’s leading sack artist couldn’t even get drafted in the first round. Yet, that only places an even bigger chip on the shoulders of the small-school Marshall product. Randy Moss once slipped in the draft too but that didn’t prevent him from becoming a Hall of Famer.

3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amazingly, Deion Sanders’ son did not get drafted in the first round. That only means he’ll enter the NFL with even more motivation to prove all 32 NFL teams were wrong to overlook his ability. In the right situation, Sanders can be an excellent leader, showing his accuracy can make a difference. He’d be a great fit for a team in a dome, like the New Orleans Saints.

4. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nick Emmanwori athletically blew up the NFL Combine, measuring in at 6-foot-3, while clocking a 4.38-second 40-ayrd dash and a 43-inch vertical. Many thought that performance solidified him as a first-round selection. Yet, safeties aren’t valued that highly in the modern era, but a team could still land a starter with star potential on Day 2.

5. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Luther Burden has WR2, possibly even WR1 potential, which should put him in play at the top of the second round. While the 6-foot receiver doesn’t have impressive size, he’s an explosive athlete who can make defenders miss after the catch.

6. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

If Donovan Ezeiruaku, who measured in at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, was bigger, he may already have an NFL home. Yet, the athletic, bendy edge rusher could still develop into an excellent speed rusher in the pros. He’d fit nicely for a team looking for an impactful rotational rusher who could grow into a starter.

7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Two running backs were selected in the first round and some thought there could be a third, with TreVeyon Henderson being in play too. The Ohio State rusher clocked an impressive 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which isn’t bad for a player who weighed in at 202 pounds. Henderson has starter potential as a three-down weapon with his speed being a strong selling point.

8. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, there’s no question that Mason Taylor has what it takes to be an NFL difference-maker. At 6-foot-5, Taylor brings legit NFL size, plus a make-you-miss ability that makes him a high-upside option at tight end.

9. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Four edge rushers were selected in the first round, including two by the Atlanta Falcons. Yet, Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton didn’t hear his name called. He’s a 6-foot-4, 280-pound pass-rusher who could fill multiple roles along a defensive front.

10. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

A torn ACL may have ruined Shavon Revel’s chances of becoming a first-round pick. The 6-foot-2 cornerback has the size to be a top-notch corner but inexperiencce and hailing from a small school makes him a riskier pick who makes more sense on Day 2.

QB – Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe

RB – TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Kaleb Johnson

WR – Luther Burden III, Jayden Higgins, Kyle Williams, Jaylin Noel

TE – Mason Taylor, Elijah Arroyo, Harold Fannin Jr, Terrance Ferguson

OT – Aireontae Ersery, Marcus Mbow, Wyatt Milum

iOL – Jared WIlson, Jonah Savaiinaea, Tate Ratledge

DL – Darius Alexander, Shemar Turner, T.J. Sanders

EDGE – Donovan Ezeiruaku, Nic Scourton, JT Tuimoloau

LB – Carson Schwesinger, Demetrius Knight Jr

CB – Will Johnson, Shavon Revel, Trey Amos, Benjamin Morrison

