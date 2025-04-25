From Cam Ward to Howie Roseman: The top winners from Night 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The opening round of the 2025 NFL Draft delivered franchise-altering selections and bold trades as teams positioned themselves for future success. Several organizations made significant moves to secure top talent, while others capitalized on surprising slides. Here are the biggest winners from Night 1 of the draft.

Tennessee Titans

After three consecutive playoff misses, including two seasons with Will Levis under center, the Tennessee Titans secured their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward. The Miami standout brings elite athleticism and arm strength to Tennessee, who reportedly rejected a substantial package from the New York Giants that included the No. 3 overall pick and a 2026 first-round selection. By standing firm at No. 1, Tennessee demonstrated their conviction that Ward represents the cornerstone of their rebuild.

Cam Ward

Ward becomes the 40th quarterback selected first overall in NFL Draft history, stepping into an ideal situation in Tennessee. The Titans prepared for his arrival by signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard during free agency while also upgrading their offensive line. This supporting cast should provide Ward immediate protection and playmaking weapons, allowing for a smoother transition if he takes the reins as the Day 1 starter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the draft’s boldest move, trading up to No. 2 to select two-way phenomenon Travis Hunter. The Jaguars parted with significant capital – the No. 5 pick, a 2026 first-rounder, and two additional selections – to secure the Colorado star from the Cleveland Browns. Hunter will replicate his college role by playing both wide receiver and cornerback for Jacksonville, bringing rare versatility that justified the premium investment.

Drake Maye

The Patriots prioritized protecting their 2024 first-round quarterback Drake Maye, who endured 34 sacks and 26 hits across just 13 games last season. With the fourth overall pick, New England selected LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, widely regarded as the draft’s top offensive lineman. While questions persist about Campbell’s potential position switch due to his arm length (33 inches) and wingspan (77¼ inches), the selection addresses the Patriots’ most glaring need after surrendering 52 sacks last season – their highest total since 1999.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens found great value with the No. 27 pick, taking Georgia safety Malaki Starks to pair with two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington in the defensive backfield. Starks was rated as the top safety in the draft, earning two-time All-American honors during his three-year college career. His production speaks for itself: 197 tackles, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections, strengthening an already formidable Ravens secondary.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll

Despite being on the hot seat following a disastrous 3-14 season, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll executed a masterful first round. With the third-overall pick, they selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, widely considered the top defensive prospect in the draft. Later, they maneuvered back into the first round to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25, potentially addressing their long-term quarterback need. The pressure remains intense, but these selections could prove pivotal for the franchise’s future and the job security of its leadership.

Matthew Golden

It was a night new Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden won’t soon forget. With the draft hosted in Green Bay, thousands of fans roared as the Texas standout made his way to the stage. Golden brings immediate production to the Packers’ offense after an impressive 2024 campaign with the Longhorns that included an SEC-leading nine receiving touchdowns, 58 receptions and 987 yards. His selection gives quarterback Jordan Love another dynamic playmaker and marks Green Bay’s first first-round wide receiver since 2002. Somewhere, Aaron Rodgers is seething.

Howie Roseman

The NFL offseason should officially be dubbed #HowieSzn from here on out. Despite holding the No. 32 pick, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman once again demonstrated his draft acumen. By trading their first- and fifth-round picks to move up just one spot, the Eagles secured Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, a South Jersey native whom ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes had labeled as an “absolute steal” if he fell in the draft. This selection addresses a key defensive need for Philadelphia heading into the 2025 season, capping off a night that saw numerous teams make bold moves to target specific prospects.