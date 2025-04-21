NFL insider reveals why Michigan cornerback Will Johnson’s draft stock is slipping

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

For the better part of the past two years, Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson has been hyped as a surefire first-round pick. Some even projected the former National Champion as a top-five talent.

Yet, now that the 2025 NFL Draft is here, Johnson is no longer being mentioned as a lock to land in the top ten picks. So, what gives? Why is Johnson’s draft stock slipping?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says teams are a bit nervous about a knee injury that’s been “flagged” by NFL teams during the pre-draft process.

“Michigan CB Will Johnson has a knee issue that’s been flagged. It shouldn’t affect him in the short term, but teams are concerned it could impact his longevity. Add to the questions on Johnson’s long speed, which were not allayed when he decided not to run a 40, and the Wolverine star could slide.” SI’s Albert Breer on Will Johnson’s draft stock

If Johnson’s knee injury concerns prove to be a thing of the past, then one team could luck into a new potential CB1. Yet, if Johnson is hampered by a nagging knee injury at the next level, we may never get to see his true ceiling.

Therein lies the risk of the NFL Draft: trying to determine whether the potential risk is worth the reward. When it comes to getting good cornerback play, Johnson may be a gamble that pays off for years to come.

For now, Johnson will have to wait to hear his name called, just like the rest of the few hundred prospects hoping to see their lives change over the next few days. For Johnson, it’s only a matter of when, not if, he’ll be drafted.

