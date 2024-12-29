New York Jets rumors reveal troubling issue with Garret Wilson ahead of 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the New York Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 NFL season, there was excitement that No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson would finally be unleashed after dealing with poor quarterback play. Just two years later, there appears to be a chance both Wilson and Rodgers won’t return in 2025.

Rodgers, now 41 years old, has faced uncertainty regarding his future with the Jets for weeks. He’s failed to live up to expectations this year and there now seems to be a rift with team owner Woody Johnson. In addition to his issues with one of the worst NFL owners, Rodgers has seemingly lost significant support inside the franchise.

Garrett Wilson stats (ESPN): 90 receptions, 987 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

While the Jets can replace Rodgers in 2025, the same can’t be said for Wilson. He’s meant to be a centerpiece of the team’s future and one of the main pieces to help entice a new quarterback and head coach to join the team. However, recent NFL rumors have suggested he could request a trade this offseason.

Now, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, sources close to Wilson believe he’s been “frustrated” about the lack of looks he’s received from Rodgers since the Davante Adams trade. There are also concerns that the relationship between Rodgers and Wilson can’t be salvaged.

Garrett Wilson contract (Spotrac): $5.605 million cap hit in 2024, $6.539 million cap hit in 2026, fifth-year team option for 2027

Moving on from Rodgers would likely result in Adams requesting a trade, which could provide New York with a potential avenue to convince Wilson to stay. The Jets can also sign Wilson to a contract extension this summer, but the deal would need to make him one of the highest paid NFL players.

However, all of that requires Wilson having enough confidence in the organization to make the right hires in the Jets coaching search and their pursuit of a new general manager. With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback, head coach and general manager in 2025, many around the league wouldn’t be surprised if Wilson requests a trade this offseason.

