Next generation NASCAR Busch scores biggest win of career in Tulsa

The next generation Busch race car driver has formally arrived as Brexton Busch won his first Golden Driller in the Tulsa Expo Center in the Junior Sprint division.

The entire week is the Micro Sprint and Outlaw Kart preliminary event to the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. The son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch won one of the two divisions for children. The younger Busch is 9-years-old.

Busch defeated over hundred competitors over the week and won the 20-lap feature from the pole.

“That was awesome,” Brexton said. “I’m so glad to be here and win. I’ve been watching all the races from last year to get ready for this year. I won all the races this week to get here. It’s awesome to win this race.”

The race featured several caution so Busch never got to lapped traffic.

“Yeah, I was lucky to not get to lap traffic,” he said. “I was worried about that. It was awesome to win. I thought I gave it away on Lap 14 when I hit the berm and I’m glad I didn’t.”

Busch has two great teachers in his dad and crew chief Al Scroggins.

Busch has spent time on both dirt and pavement gearing up for his future as a professional. He has raced Outlaw Karts and Micro Sprints on dirt and Legends and Bandoleros on pavement.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.