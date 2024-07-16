New York Mets star Pete Alonso opens up about trade rumors

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso has been the subject of widespread MLB trade rumors through the first half of the season.

Alonso, 29, is going to hit free agency this coming winter. Meanwhile, the Mets struggled big time prior to a nice run heading into the All-Star Break.

Will New York move off its franchise cornerstone ahead of the trade deadline later this month? It has been one of the major talking points in the Big Apple with the unofficial second half of the season starting again on Friday.

As Alonso prepares for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, he’s opening up about a potential trade from New York. In short, it’s not something the slugger wants.

“I’m super happy to be a Met, super proud to be a Met,” Pete Alonso said, via the NY Post. “I’d love to stay. I don’t want to get traded. I love it. It’s home.”

Will the New York Mets trade Pete Alonso?

The star first baseman might have his own take on a future in New York. But it’s really up to owner Steve Cohen and Co.

Alonso is represented by super-agent Scott Boras. We all know how Boras attempts to squeeze every penny from teams during MLB free agency. While that backfired to an extent this past offseason, his track record is well-known.

As a team, New York was 11 games under .500 after a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 29. They have since gone 27-13 and are in the thick of the National League Playoff race.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 average, 19 HR, 51 RBI, .772 OPS

While Alonso has never really hit for average, his ability to blast the long ball has been a major changing point since the Florida product made his debut back in 2019.

For the Mets, it’s going to be all about weighing their ability to compete moving forward this season with the viability of retaining Alonso in free agency.